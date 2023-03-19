Jennifer Herd in Curious Conversations: Art Culture and Indigenous Knowledges
Jennifer Herd’s art speaks of her experiences and shares the untold histories of her people in Australia.
Conversation with conceptual artist Jennifer Herd ahead of her participation in Curiocity Brisbane and World Science Festival Brisbane. She's is one the founding members of Queensland’s leading Indigenous artist collective, ProppaNOW – which provides a platform for urban-based Aboriginal artists a voice to present their perspective of black Australia.
