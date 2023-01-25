Jess Hitchcock at Share the Spirit Festival on Survival Day in Naarm

Jess Hitchcock draws inspiration for her songwriting from the resilience and grace inherited through her family origins in the Top Western Region of the Torres Strait and Papua New Guinea

Jess Hitchcock is part of a stellar line up of artists performing at the Share the Spirit Festival (Sydney Myer Bowl) on Survival Day, a community-based event that celebrates the survival of First Nations peoples in Australia in an important cultural gathering for local and regional communities.

Share the Spirit Festival celebrates 20 years with star-studded line-up

