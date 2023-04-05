Marathon Man to reveal how running has changed his life for the better at Parrtjima 2023

Charlie Maher is first Indigenous Australian runner to finish six major marathons.JPG

Charlie Mahersays running has changed his life for the better, helping him overcome adversity and other struggles. Credit: Michael Delli-Benedetti

Charlie Maher Jr, The first Indigenous Australian runner to finish all six major marathons in the world will share his story at Parrtjima on 09/04/2023 in Mpartwe (Alice Springs) revealing how running has changed his life for the better and how anyone can do it.

