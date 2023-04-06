Mark Olive: eat seafood responsibly and support Australian farmers this Easter

ascmarkolive_160323_print3500_019.jpg

Bundjalung man Mark Mark Olive has been a chef for over 25 years and is best known for his his charismatic style and creative approach to food, starring in his own television series ‘The Outback Cafe’.

Conversation with Mark Olive about the just released 'Easter cookbook' featuring recipes from renowned Australian chefs promoting responsible festive food.

The freely downloadable
Easter cookbook
comprises a collection of recipes that showcase the delicious and responsibly farmed seafood produced by certified farms in Australia.

 “Living sustainably is at the very heart of traditional Aboriginal practices, and for thousands of years Indigenous communities across Australia have relied on our oceans, rivers and streams for survival. Now, it’s up to each of us - through the choices we make when we’re shopping for seafood - to ensure these incredible living ecosystems survive and thrive for generations to come.” – Mark Olive

 


