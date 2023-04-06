Mark Olive: eat seafood responsibly and support Australian farmers this Easter

The freely downloadable Easter cookbook comprises a collection of recipes that showcase the delicious and responsibly farmed seafood produced by certified farms in Australia.





“Living sustainably is at the very heart of traditional Aboriginal practices, and for thousands of years Indigenous communities across Australia have relied on our oceans, rivers and streams for survival. Now, it’s up to each of us - through the choices we make when we’re shopping for seafood - to ensure these incredible living ecosystems survive and thrive for generations to come.” – Mark Olive











