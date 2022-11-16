SBS NITV Radio

Mikaela Jade on love of country and future-proofing her career building a high-tech firm

FutureYou_Pathfinders_MikaelaJade_CCA_01v02_RGB300SD_JPG (1).jpg

Pathfinder, augmented reality expert and proud Cabrogal woman, Mikaela Jade

Published 16 November 2022 at 11:19pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS

“I started my STEM career as a national parks ranger working in beautiful places like the Great Barrier Reef, Ningaloo in WA, Kakadu in the NT and in the ACT as well. Learning about the country and ecology, and about visitor management led me on a new pathway when I saw augmented reality in 2012 and I thought, Wow! I really want to learn about technology.” – Mikaela Jade founder Indigital.

Cabrogal woman Mikaela Jade, an augmented reality expert features in the recently launched
Future You online hub
designed to inspire upper primary school students (especially girls) to see themselves working with STEM (Science, Technologies, Engineering and Mathematics) skills in their future - from carpentry to chemistry.

Launched nationally, Future You aims to build a more diverse, inclusive, and skilled workforce, ready to tackle the technological, environmental, and economic challenges Australia will face in the future

In a conversation with NITV Radio Mikaela Jade explains how she started her career as a national parks ranger then went on to create
Indigital,
Australia’s first Indigenous Edu-tech company, specialising in technology development and digital skills training in augmented and mixed realities, artificial intelligence, machine learning, internet of things and geospatial technologies.


