Mikaela Jade on love of country and future-proofing her career building a high-tech firm

Cabrogal woman Mikaela Jade, an augmented reality expert features in the recently launched designed to inspire upper primary school students (especially girls) to see themselves working with STEM (Science, Technologies, Engineering and Mathematics) skills in their future - from carpentry to chemistry.
Launched nationally, Future You aims to build a more diverse, inclusive, and skilled workforce, ready to tackle the technological, environmental, and economic challenges Australia will face in the future
In a conversation with NITV Radio Mikaela Jade explains how she started her career as a national parks ranger then went on to create Australia’s first Indigenous Edu-tech company, specialising in technology development and digital skills training in augmented and mixed realities, artificial intelligence, machine learning, internet of things and geospatial technologies.