Mikaela Jade on love of country and future-proofing her career building a high-tech firm

designed to inspire upper primary school students (especially girls) to see themselves working with STEM (Science, Technologies, Engineering and Mathematics) skills in their future - from carpentry to chemistry.

Cabrogal woman Mikaela Jade, an augmented reality expert features in the recently launched

Launched nationally, Future You aims to build a more diverse, inclusive, and skilled workforce, ready to tackle the technological, environmental, and economic challenges Australia will face in the future





In a conversation with NITV Radio Mikaela Jade explains how she started her career as a national parks ranger then went on to create

Australia’s first Indigenous Edu-tech company, specialising in technology development and digital skills training in augmented and mixed realities, artificial intelligence, machine learning, internet of things and geospatial technologies.