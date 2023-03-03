Mitch Tambo’s take on the Icehouse classic anthem ‘Great Southern Land’ in Gamilaraay language
Great Southern Land in Gamilaraay Language by Mitch Tambo with English vocals by Reigan - Artwork by ALKINA CREATIONS
“Having the blessing of the man himself Iva Davies to embark on this journey of creating our own version of ‘Great Southern Land’ has made the foundations solid. Reigan is an incredible artist in her own rite and to be able to work with her has been a real privilege.” – Mitch Tambo
