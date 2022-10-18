SBS NITV Radio

Celebrating the Late Uncle Jack Charles at ACMI

Uncle Jack Charles died aged 79 on September 13, 2022. Credit: Supplied/Suypplied

Published 18 October 2022 at 7:32pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
On Wednesday 19 October, ACMI will pay tribute to beloved Boon Wurrung, Dja Dja Wurrung, Woiwurrung and Taungurung Elder, actor, artist and activist, Uncle Jack Charles, who passed away on 13 September 2022.

The event,
Celebrating Uncle Jack Charles
, will commence with Gavin Somers, the Director of First Nations, Equity and Social Policy at ACMI, and Rachel Maza, the Artistic Director of Ilbijerri Theatre Company, sharing their memories of Uncle Jack.

Talking to NITV Radio, Gavin Somers reflected on Uncle Jack's invaluable contribution to the arts and the community.

"Uncle Jack was an inspiration to so many Australians through his extraordinary creativity and advocacy. He shared his stories with people of all ages and helped us navigate difficult conversations with incredible warmth, insight, vulnerability and humour. We are so proud to be celebrating the extraordinary life of Uncle Jack Charles with this special event at ACMI.." Gavin Somers said.






