Fred Leone on the power of spoken words in First Nations storytelling

Fred Leone’s role as a Songman sees him as one of the custodians of traditional songs and one of a handful of keepers and custodians of their language.
Published 20 October 2022 at 7:11pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS
Conversation with Fred Leone one of the Butchulla Songmen with Aboriginal, Tongan and South-Sea Islander roots; curator of ‘First Person Voice’, one of the most anticipated events of Sydney Story Week 2022.
