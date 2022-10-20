SBS NITV Radio

Fred Leone on the power of spoken words in First Nations storytelling

Fred Leone’s role as a Songman sees him as one of the custodians of traditional songs and one of a handful of keepers and custodians of their language.

Published 20 October 2022 at 7:11pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Conversation with Fred Leone one of the Butchulla Songmen with Aboriginal, Tongan and South-Sea Islander roots; curator of ‘First Person Voice’, one of the most anticipated events of Sydney Story Week 2022.

