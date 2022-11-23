Indigenous development program creates new generation of football greats

Shadeene “Shay” Evans - an alumnus of the JMF (John Moriarty Football) - currently plays for Sydney FC and for the Australia women's national under-20 soccer team Source: AFP
Published 23 November 2022 at 4:27pm
By Emma Kellaway
Source: SBS
With the FIFA World Cup underway in Qatar this week, we look at what soccer means to Indigenous communities across Australia, and how trailblazers are carving a new path for First Nations women and men on the field.
