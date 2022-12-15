SBS NITV Radio

How I see it, a celebration of Blak art and film at the ACMI.

IMG20221205150556.jpg

with Kate ten Buuren (curator) and Peter Warples-Crowe (participating artist) - How I See It: Blak Art and Film exhibition

Published 15 December 2022 at 5:58pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Conversation with Kate ten Buuren (curator) and Peter Warples-Crowe (participating artist) about ‘How I See It: Blak Art and Film’, a major summer exhibition at the CMI featuring new visions from eight Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander creatives, opening on the 16th of December 2022. The event Celebrates Blak artists and filmmakers reinterpreting the past and imagining limitless futures.

