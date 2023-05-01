NITV Radio - News 01/05/2023

Aunty Geraldine Atkinson

Aunty Geraldine Atkinson, co-chair of the First People's Assembly of Victoria told a parliamentary inquiry that her assembly is an example of what the Voice could be. Source: Supplied

A Victorian elder reveals the benefits the proposed Voice to Parliament could have for Indigenous Australians - The Prime Minister signals more support in the federal budget for workers whose industries are affected by decarbonisation efforts - And, The Pope involved in efforts to bring peace to Ukraine...

