NITV Radio - News 02/11/2022

CASSIUS TURVEY VIGIL PERTH

A smoking ceremony is held during a vigil for Cassius Turvey at Midland Oval in Perth, Monday, October 31, 2022. Source: AAP / RICHARD WAINWRIGHT/AAPIMAGE

Published 2 November 2022 at 2:19pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Thousands of people to rally across the country and around the world to honour Perth teenager Cassius Turvey and call for justice - Homeowners urged to talk to their bank or financial adviser as interest rates inch higher -And, Jair Bolsonaro speaks in public but does not concede defeat after the Brazilian presidential election...

