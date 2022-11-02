NITV Radio - News 02/11/2022

A smoking ceremony is held during a vigil for Cassius Turvey at Midland Oval in Perth, Monday, October 31, 2022. Source: AAP / RICHARD WAINWRIGHT/AAPIMAGE
Published 2 November 2022 at 2:19pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS
Thousands of people to rally across the country and around the world to honour Perth teenager Cassius Turvey and call for justice - Homeowners urged to talk to their bank or financial adviser as interest rates inch higher -And, Jair Bolsonaro speaks in public but does not concede defeat after the Brazilian presidential election...
Published 2 November 2022 at 2:19pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS
Share