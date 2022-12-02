SBS NITV Radio

NITV Radio - News 02/12/2022

SBS NITV Radio

PETER DUTTON

Peter Dutton says he needs more information before committing to a position on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament Source: AAP / JONO SEARLE/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 December 2022 at 1:47pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS

The Federal opposition leader, Peter Dutton, still not decided on Indigenous Voice to Parliament - Labor's workplace relations bill now law - A woman accused of killing her two children and putting their bodies in suitcases appears in a New Zealand court...

Published 2 December 2022 at 1:47pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

NITV Radio

NITV Radio - on air program 02/12/2022

Automotive02 (1).JPG

Alice Springs students set to restore the first Aboriginal superhero’s car to its former glory

Automotive01 (1).JPG

Cuz Congress revival project lifts First Nations credentials

NITV Radio

NITV Radio - on air program 30/11/2022