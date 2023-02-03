NITV Radio - News 03/02/2023
A delegation of Indigenous leaders from around the country will travel to Canberra when parliament resumes to push MPs on a constitutionally enshrined voice Source: Getty / Getty Images/Kinson C Photography
Indigenous Leaders to travel to Canberra to engage MPs on Voice to Parliament next week - National Cabinet meets to address the country's health care system – And, Australia finalises details on nuclear submarines with a major announcement expected next month ...
