NITV Radio - News 03/10/2022

As a WorkSafe inquiry into the Hawthorn football club begins, club president Jeff Kennett has continued to downplay the situation. Source: AAP
Published 3 October 2022 at 2:49pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS
Hawthorn's Jeff Kennett downplays the crisis as Worksafe's inquiry begins into allegations of racism against First Nations players - Promises to monitor and support the women and children being brought home from Syria - The cleanup continues in Florida after Hurricane Ian wipes out communities...
Published 3 October 2022 at 2:49pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS
Share