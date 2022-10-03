SBS NITV Radio

NITV Radio - News 03/10/2022

SBS NITV Radio

Former Victorian Premier Jeff Kennett

As a WorkSafe inquiry into the Hawthorn football club begins, club president Jeff Kennett has continued to downplay the situation. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 October 2022 at 2:49pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS

Hawthorn's Jeff Kennett downplays the crisis as Worksafe's inquiry begins into allegations of racism against First Nations players - Promises to monitor and support the women and children being brought home from Syria - The cleanup continues in Florida after Hurricane Ian wipes out communities...

Published 3 October 2022 at 2:49pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

NITV Radio

New Radio - on air program 03/10/2022

Ben Franklin.jpg

NSW Minister for Aboriginal Affairs on support for Koori Knockout 2022 and new community funding program

NITV Radio

NITV Radio - on air program 30/09/2022

Rachel Perkins - The Australian Wars

NITV Radio - News 30/09/2022