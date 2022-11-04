SBS NITV Radio

NITV Radio - News 04/11/2022

CASSIUS TURVEY VIGIL PERTH

A smoking ceremony is held during a vigil for Cassius Turvey at Midland Oval in Perth, Monday, October 31, 2022. Cassius Turvey, 15, was allegedly bashed with a metal pole while walking home from school with friends in Middle Swan in October 2022. (AAP Image/Richard Wainwright) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / RICHARD WAINWRIGHT/AAPIMAGE

Published 4 November 2022 at 1:29pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS

Revelation an NT officer who shot dead an Indigenous teenager should not have been allowed to join the police - A new report finds vulnerable people were failed in the New South Wales flood response earlier this year -And, former Pakistan PM Imran Khan stable after being shot at a protest rally...

