NITV Radio - News 04/11/2022

A smoking ceremony is held during a vigil for Cassius Turvey at Midland Oval in Perth, Monday, October 31, 2022. Cassius Turvey, 15, was allegedly bashed with a metal pole while walking home from school with friends in Middle Swan in October 2022. (AAP Image/Richard Wainwright) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / RICHARD WAINWRIGHT/AAPIMAGE
Published 4 November 2022 at 1:29pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS
Revelation an NT officer who shot dead an Indigenous teenager should not have been allowed to join the police - A new report finds vulnerable people were failed in the New South Wales flood response earlier this year -And, former Pakistan PM Imran Khan stable after being shot at a protest rally...
