NITV Radio - News 07/10/2022

Tragedy in Thailand: dozens of children killed in day care massacre Credit: RUAMKATANYU FOUNDATION / HANDOUT/EPA
Published 7 October 2022 at 1:29pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS
Senate committee told Indigenous women 8 times more likely to be murdered than non-Indigenous women - Australia backing Ukraine's claims of genocide in international court -And, at least 38 people reported dead after a mass shooting in a Thailand preschool...
