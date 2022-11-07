NITV Radio - News 07/11/2022

Yindjibarndi traditional owners want their compensation claim against Andrew Forrest's Fortescue Metal Group to be held on-country. Source: AAP
Published 7 November 2022 at 2:01pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS
Traditional Owners seek landmark Fortescue Metals case to be heard on-country in remote WA - Australia bids for 2026 U-N climate summit at conference in Egypt - And, Doubts raised about the Federal Government's industrial relations bill...
Published 7 November 2022 at 2:01pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS
Share