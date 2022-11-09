SBS NITV Radio

NITV Radio - News 09/11/2022

COP27 Sharm el-Sheikh

Representatives of First Nations people with lived experience of climate change have joined, climate impact experts and climate policy experts at the COP27 conference in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt (6-18 November) Source: AP / Thomas Hartwell/AP

Published 9 November 2022 at 2:26pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Landmark Torres Strait Islander's climate case making an impact at the COP27 summit -The Australian Defence Force is to investigate China recruiting former soldiers - And hackers start posting stolen Medibank data on the dark web…

