NITV Radio - News 11/01/2023

Anthony Albanese

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says Australia's international standing would be damaged if it votes against an Indigenous voice to parliament Source: AAP

Published 11 January 2023 at 2:11pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese warns vote against Indigenous Voice will be a significant blow to Australia’s standing in the world - Australian Catholic Cardinal George Pell has died in Rome, aged 81 - And, data shows rents are still going up nationwide albeit at a slower pace...

