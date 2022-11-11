NITV Radio - News 11/11/2022

Muriel Bamblett is CEO of the Victorian Aboriginal Child Care Agency, which runs the Link-Up service reconnecting Aboriginal family members who were separated through child removal policies Source: AAP
Published 11 November 2022 at 2:51pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS
Survivors of the Stolen Generations concerned Victoria’s redress scheme is re-traumatising people - The federal government's workplace laws passed the lower house -And, Russian President Vladimir Putin pulls out of G-20 talks in Indonesia...
Published 11 November 2022 at 2:51pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS
Share