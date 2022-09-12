SBS NITV Radio

NITV Radio - News 12/09/2022

FEDERAL PROCLAMATION OF KING CHARLES III

Indigenous dancers perform at the Proclamation of King Charles III, on the forecourt of Parliament House, in Canberra, Sunday, September 11, 2022. The monarch's representative in Australia will proclaim the ascension of King Charles III as mourning continues around the nation for Queen Elizabeth II. (AAP Image/Pool, Tracey Nearmy) Credit: TRACEY NEARMY/AAPIMAGE

Published 12 September 2022 at 2:31pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
King Charles III proclaimed King of Australia amid military pomp and Indigenous ceremony - The P-M promises extra sitting days to be scheduled to make up for the cancellation of Parliament -And, the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives in Edinburgh...

