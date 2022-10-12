NITV Radio - News 12/10/2022

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander social justice commissioner June Oscar. Source: SBS
Published 12 October 2022 at 1:29pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander social justice commissioner slams WA’s mistreatment of Banksia Hill detainees as lawyers mull legal action - Australia remembers the 202 who died in the Bali bombings 20 years ago - And, drastic changes to Covid-19 rules in Victoria's schools from tomorrow...
