SBS NITV Radio

NITV Radio - News 14/10/2022

SBS NITV Radio

Former prime minister John Howard at the National Press Club in Canberra, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

Former prime minister John Howard has told SBS News many Australians still don't understand what is being proposed for a constitutional Indigenous Voice to Parliament. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 October 2022 at 1:20pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS

Calls for adequate funding to progress Treaty-making, Truth-telling, and Voice - Flood-affected communities in Victoria and Tasmania on high alert after evacuations - And, Russia says it will help evacuate people from Kherson, as the Ukrainian counter-offensive advances...

Published 14 October 2022 at 1:20pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

NITV Radio

NITV Radio - on air program 14/10/2022

Our Mob and Cancer.jpg

Our Mob and Cancer - New hub of information for First Nations communities affected by cancer

Sarah Nowers.jpg

Student teachers from WA selected for an international symposium on Indigenous-led teaching training

NITV Radio

NITV Radio - on air program 12/10/2022