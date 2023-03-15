NITV Radio - News 15/03/2023

Understanding your electricity bill

Households across New South Wales, South Australia, and South-east Queensland could face price increases of 19.5% to 23.7% according to the regulator. Source: SBS

Households across New South Wales, South Australia, and South-east Queensland could face power bill hikes as high as 23.7 per cent - U-S officials say they "will not be deterred" after a U-S drone crashed after an encounter with Russian military jets - And in sport, Manchester City triumphs seven-nil against R-B Leipzig in the Champions League...



