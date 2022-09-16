NITV Radio - News 16/09/2022

Ms Gillard says planning for a referendum would likely take several years, but discussions may begin after the late monarch's funeral.
Published 16 September 2022 at 1:43pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS
Racist text messages from murder-acquitted cop revealed at Kumanjayi Walker inquest - Former Prime Minister Julia Gillard believes now is time for reflection on an Australian republic - And, the AUKUS agreement takes shape one year after its original signing
Published 16 September 2022 at 1:43pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS
Share