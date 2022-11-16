SBS NITV Radio

NITV Radio - News 16/11/2022

SBS NITV Radio

Prison

Neither the Victorian government nor the opposition have committed to raise the minimum age of criminal responsibility ahead of the state election. Source: Getty / Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 November 2022 at 3:49pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS

Political and Indigenous leaders urge all Victorian politicians to raise age of criminal responsibility - Anthony Albanese says progress is being made on the issue of China's trade sanctions against Australia - Reports NATO member nation Poland hit by Russian missile strikes, killing two people...

Published 16 November 2022 at 3:49pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

RosealeePearsonColour.jpg

'Wanha! Journey to Arnhem' and experience the Yolŋu people’s musical history and culture

NITV Radio

NITV Radio - on air program 16/11/2022

Fred Leone_Photo credit Mark Crannitch - V2.jpeg

Blaktivism 2022 brings one night of music with a purpose to Melbourne

NITV Radio

NITV Radio - on air program 14/11/2022