NITV Radio - News 16/12/2022

Daniel Andrews presents state apology to Uncle Archie's sister Aunty Myrtle Evans

Daniel Andrews presents posthumous state apology to Uncle Archie Roach for the hurt caused by the state's forced child removal policies. The apology was accepted by Uncle Archie's sister Aunty Myrtle Evans.

Published 16 December 2022 at 1:53pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
A state memorial service held for Indigenous songman Uncle Archie Roach - Mixed reactions to the Federal Government's new energy laws - And in sport, A-F-L coach Luke Beveridge signs another two-year deal with the Western Bulldogs...

