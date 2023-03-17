NITV Radio - News 17/03/2023

Northern Territory Health Minister Natasha Fyles.

Northern Territory Chief Minister Natasha Fyles has refrained from any gas commitments from the Beetaloo Basin as a means to help ease shortages on the east coast. Source: AAP

Northern Territory Chief Minister refrained to commit gas from the Beetaloo's Basin to ease shortages on the east coast - Reports the United States will sell Tomahawk cruise missiles to Australia - And, mounting anger over controversial pension reforms forced through the French parliament without a vote...

