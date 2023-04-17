NITV Radio - News 17/04/2023
Former Liberal MP Pat Farmer has commitment to run over 14,000 km around Australia to raise awareness for the Yes campaign of the upcoming Indigenous Voice to parliament referendum.
Former Liberal MP Pat Farmer begins effort to raise awareness for the Voice to Parliament - Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers foreshadows tight financial measures ahead of the May budget - And in sport, The A-F-L's Gather Round is set to remain in South Australia for the next three years...
