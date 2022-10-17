SBS NITV Radio

NITV Radio - News 17/10/2022

The late Uncle Jack Charles will be celebrated and honoured at a state funeral on Tuesday 18/10/2022 at 2 pm.

Published 17 October 2022 at 1:41pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
The late Uncle Jack Charles will be celebrated and honored in a state funeral service tomorrow - A costly recovery ahead in Victoria, as parts of the state move into flood clean-up mode - A record $100 million fine placed on Sydney's Star casino, as its gaming license is suspended ...

NITV Radio - on air program 17/10/2022

Decolonising country, Beowa National Park

A new beer brewed with bush tucker to be enjoyed guilt-free

NITV Radio - on air program 14/10/2022