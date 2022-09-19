NITV Radio - News 19/09/2022

Daniel Andrews has defended the renaming of the Maroondah hospital to honour Queen Elizabeth II despite opposition from Indigenous groups and leaders about the scrapping of the Aboriginal language name. Source: AAP
Published 19 September 2022 at 2:50pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS
Victorian premier Daniel Andrews vows to rename the Maroondah hospital to honour Queen Elizabeth II despite Indigenous opposition - Mourners rush to Westminster Hall before the queue to visit Queen Elizabeth II's coffin closes - And, the federal government creates a new disaster management body ahead of a difficult summer...
Published 19 September 2022 at 2:50pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS
Share