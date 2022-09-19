SBS NITV Radio

NITV Radio - News 19/09/2022

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews implores Victorians to stay at home. Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews implores Victorians to stay at home

Daniel Andrews has defended the renaming of the Maroondah hospital to honour Queen Elizabeth II despite opposition from Indigenous groups and leaders about the scrapping of the Aboriginal language name. Source: AAP

Published 19 September 2022 at 2:50pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS

Victorian premier Daniel Andrews vows to rename the Maroondah hospital to honour Queen Elizabeth II despite Indigenous opposition - Mourners rush to Westminster Hall before the queue to visit Queen Elizabeth II's coffin closes - And, the federal government creates a new disaster management body ahead of a difficult summer...

