NITV Radio - News 20/02/2023
Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney says Australians might not get another opportunity to tackle this topic for another generation, if the proposed Indigenous Voice to parliament fails. Source: SBS / SBS Bangla
Advocates of the Indigenous Voice to Parliament launch a week of action to educate Australians before the referendum - Higher education to undergo its broadest review in 15 years - And in sport, Tyler Wright defeats surfing's reigning world champion...
