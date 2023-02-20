NITV Radio - News 20/02/2023

Linda Burney

Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney says Australians might not get another opportunity to tackle this topic for another generation, if the proposed Indigenous Voice to parliament fails. Source: SBS / SBS Bangla

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Advocates of the Indigenous Voice to Parliament launch a week of action to educate Australians before the referendum - Higher education to undergo its broadest review in 15 years - And in sport, Tyler Wright defeats surfing's reigning world champion...

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Microphone - NITV Radio

NITV Radio - on air program 20/02/2023

Ethan Floyd - Cropped.jpg

Ethan Floyd is calling young Indigenous people to join the Y NSW Youth Parliament and be heard

2022-09-17 - BigHart - Songs for Peace

Fred Ryan, Lucky Oceans present ‘Songs for freedom’

Microphone - NITV Radio

NITV Radio - on air program 17/02/2023