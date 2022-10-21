SBS NITV Radio

NITV Radio - News 21/10/2022

Victorian Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe

Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe has resigned as the party's Deputy Leader in the Senate, following revelations of an undisclosed relationship with an ex-bikie boss. Source: AAP / AAP Image

Published 21 October 2022 at 1:25pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe resigns from the party's leadership team, following revelations of an undisclosed relationship with an ex-bikie boss - The Murray River expected to peak today in the flood emergency - UK Prime Minister Liz Truss quits after six weeks as leader...

