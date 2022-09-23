NITV Radio - News 23/09/2022

SBS NITV Radio

Eddie Betts

Eddie Betts has expressed his shock and sorrow at the Hawthorn racism allegations and added his voice to mounting calls for a wider review into the AFL. Source: AAP

Published 23 September 2022 at 1:44pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS

A retired Indigenous AFL player not surprised by Hawthorn racism scandal and calls for wider investigation into the entire AFL - Concerns about identity theft for millions of Australians after a cyberattack on Optus - Debate about an Australian republic continues, as federal parliament reconvenes...

