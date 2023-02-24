NITV Radio - News 24/02/2023
SA Premier Peter Malinauskas - South Australia's upper house has made history by passing legislation to establish an Indigenous Voice to the state's Parliament. If passed in the lower house, it would make South Australia the first state in the country to establish an Indigenous Voice. Source: AAP
Yes campaign for Indigenous Voice to Parliament officially launched - Australia pledges aid package for Ukraine on the first anniversary of Russia's invasion - And in cricket, Australia defeats India to reach the Women's T-20 World Cup final...
