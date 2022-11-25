SBS NITV Radio

NITV Radio - News 25/11/2022

Reconciliation Australia CEO Karen Mundine

Reconciliation Australia CEO Karen Mundine says we need greater understanding of what racism is, and also this is where from a reconciliation perspective we need our allies to step up and step in. Credit: NITV News

Published 25 November 2022 at 1:28pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
New survey reveals racism against First Nations people on the rise - The Home Affairs Minister meeting western Sydney mayors opposed to the repatriation of Australians linked to I-S fighters - A report to shed light on how and why Scott Morrison took on multiple ministries when he was prime minister...

