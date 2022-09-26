SBS NITV Radio

NITV Radio - News 26/09/2022

SBS NITV Radio

A new advertisement asking Australians to say yes to an Indigenous Voice to Parliament (SBS).jpg

A new advertisement asking Australians to say yes to an Indigenous Voice to Parliament (SBS)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 September 2022 at 2:45pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS

Uluru statement leaders release ad campaign in support of First Nations Voice referendum - Cost of Living, budget and independent commission against corruption back on the agenda as parliament returns - Italy on track to have its first female prime minister and most far-right leader since World War Two ...

Published 26 September 2022 at 2:45pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

NITV Radio

NITV Radio - on air program 26/09/2022

Kent Morris- CEO of The Torch Project

Kent Morris about his artwork, inspiration and fight to end discrimination

NITV Radio

NITV Radio - on air program 23/09/2022

Eddie Betts

NITV Radio - News 23/09/2022