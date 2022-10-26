SBS NITV Radio

NITV Radio - News 26/10/2022

Health insurer Medibank says the hackers behind the massive data breach had access to the personal data of all four million of its customers.

Published 26 October 2022 at 4:03pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
The Federal budget seeks to improve the lives of First Nations people - Anthony Albanese answered questions on budget and visa processing - And, Health insurer Medibank confirms hackers had access to its customer's personal data...

