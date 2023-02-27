NITV Radio - News 27/02/2023
“Ensuring patients get high quality, continuous and comprehensive care with their GP is a proven way we can close the gap” - Assistant Minister for Indigenous Australians Senator Malarndirri McCarthy Source: AAP
Revamped scheme to strengthen GP care and improve long- term health outcomes for First Nations patients - The Federal Government has announced a $3.5 million fund to support LGBTQI+ organisations in the Asia-Pacific - Thousands of Sri Lankan protesters have been dispersed by authorities during a mass protest in the city of Colombo...
Share