NITV Radio - News 28/04/2023

Australians Head To The Polls To Vote In Federal Election

Information pamphlets for referendum on Voice to Parliament will be translated into a record number of languages. Thirty-five - up from 32 at the last federal election - with an additional 20 Indigenous languages. Source: Getty / Getty Images

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Information pamphlets on Voice referendum to be translated in record number of languages - Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to meet with state and territory leaders today - And, evacuation of foreign nationals from Sudan continues as cease-fire is prolonged...

Share

Latest podcast episodes

1.Aboriginal_Heritage_Officer_Franky_Gorey_In_Studio_(C)_David_Heffernan_NFSA.jpg

Traditional Owners gain unprecedented access to language, stories, and ceremonies of their communities

Microphone - NITV Radio

NITV Radio - on air program 28/04/2023

Aunty McRose Togiab Elu discussing climate impacts with Saibai Elders and Anote Tong.JPG

Saibai Elder, Aunty McRose Elu supports quest to take government to court over inaction on climate change

Former Kiribati president Anote Tong (SBS-Lucy Murray).jpg

Pacific Island leader supports Torres Strait Islander communities' quest for action on climate change