SBS NITV Radio

NITV Radio - News 28/09/2022

SBS NITV Radio

นาง ลินดา เบอร์นีย์

Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney says the government's childcare reform would help get more First Nations children into early learning programs. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 September 2022 at 2:28pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS

Government’s childcare reform bill will improve First Nations children participation in early learning programs - Labor introduces legislation for a National Anti-Corruption Commission to Parliament, with the Opposition cautiously supportive - Several states are offering Optus customers replacement driver's licenses following the company's data breach ...

Published 28 September 2022 at 2:28pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

NITV Radio

NITV Radio - on air program 28/09/2022

Dean Widders

50th Koori Knockout promises to deliver great football and family entertainment

image_16905729.JPG

Koori Kitchen Lismore - from hot meals to comfort and social support

NITV Radio

NITV Radio - on air program 26/09/2022