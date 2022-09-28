NITV Radio - News 28/09/2022

Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney says the government's childcare reform would help get more First Nations children into early learning programs. Source: AAP
Published 28 September 2022 at 2:28pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS
Government’s childcare reform bill will improve First Nations children participation in early learning programs - Labor introduces legislation for a National Anti-Corruption Commission to Parliament, with the Opposition cautiously supportive - Several states are offering Optus customers replacement driver's licenses following the company's data breach ...
