SBS NITV Radio

NITV Radio - News 28/10/2022

SBS NITV Radio

PETER DUTTON

The Leader of the Opposition, Peter Dutton has called for a royal commission into the abuse of Indigenous children. . Source: AAP / JONO SEARLE/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 October 2022 at 3:07pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS

Opposition leader calls on the Prime Minister to issue a royal commission into the abuse of Indigenous children - Anthony Albanese and Dominic Perrotet speaking from Lismore on the flood emergency - And, six people stabbed in a supermarket in Italy...

Published 28 October 2022 at 3:07pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS



Share

Latest podcast episodes

NITV Radio

NITV Radio - on air program 28/10/2022

Dr Michelle Evans 2.jpg

Indigenous Business Month 2022 recognises excellence in First Nations entrepreneurship

NITV Radio

NITV Radio - on air program 26/10/2022

medibank2.jpg

NITV Radio - News 26/10/2022