NITV Radio - News 28/11/2022

Rachel Perkins - The Australian Wars

Ms Perkins says there's been a lack of recognition of Frontier War Violence and the death of Indigenous Australians at the Australian War Memorial Credit: Dylan River/Blackfella Films

Published 28 November 2022 at 2:52pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS

Call for a national commissioner to address First Nations children over-representation in out of home care - The Reserve Bank governor apologises for earlier suggesting interest rates would remain low - And, a political controversy erupts after a fatal landslide in an Italian holiday town...

