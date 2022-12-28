NITV Radio - News 28/12/2022

SBS NITV Radio

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has cleared up uncertainties over the timing of a referendum on an Indigenous voice to parliament. Source: AAP

Published 28 December 2022 at 1:41pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to announce the timing of a referendum on an Indigenous voice to parliament - South Australian residents in the town of Mypolonga on high alert after a levee bursts - And in sport, a new chapter for Australian tennis, as the country is set to host inaugural United Cup tournament...

