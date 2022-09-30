SBS NITV Radio

NITV Radio - News 30/09/2022

Rachel Perkins - The Australian Wars

Filmmaker Rachel Perkins has welcomed Australian War Memorial’s plans to better depict Frontier Wars because we are not taught the truth in school. Credit: Dylan River/Blackfella Films

Published 30 September 2022 at 1:42pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS

The Australian War Memorial has announced plans to expand its depiction of the nation's Frontier Wars - Russia's President Vladimir Putin has annexed four Ukrainian regions - And in sport, Four-time Parramatta champion Ray Price insists the Eels will win the NRL grand final...

