NITV Radio - News 30/09/2022

Filmmaker Rachel Perkins has welcomed Australian War Memorial’s plans to better depict Frontier Wars because we are not taught the truth in school. Credit: Dylan River/Blackfella Films
Published 30 September 2022 at 1:42pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS
The Australian War Memorial has announced plans to expand its depiction of the nation's Frontier Wars - Russia's President Vladimir Putin has annexed four Ukrainian regions - And in sport, Four-time Parramatta champion Ray Price insists the Eels will win the NRL grand final...
