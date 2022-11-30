SBS NITV Radio

NITV Radio - News 30/11/202

SBS NITV Radio

นาง ลินดา เบอร์นีย์

Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney says the Closing the Gap architecture can only work when all parties commit to it and there is a coordinated effort from all jurisdictions in partnership with First Nations peoples. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 November 2022 at 2:17pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS

The 2022 Closing the Gap Report reveals mixed progress on Closing the Gap targets - A censure motion underway in Parliament against former Prime Minister Scott Morrison - Stowaways likely to be deported from Spain after 11 days in a ship's rudder...

Published 30 November 2022 at 2:17pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

NITV Radio

NITV Radio - on air program 30/11/2022

Leila Smith - CEO Aurora Education Foundation

Aurora increases its impact in Indigenous education with new merger

NITV Radio

NITV Radio - on air program 28/11/2022

Rachel Perkins - The Australian Wars

NITV Radio - News 28/11/2022