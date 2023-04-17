NITV Radio - on air program 17/04/2023

NITV Radio - on air program 17/04/2023Play43:58NITV RadioGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (40.26MB) Listen to NITV Radio excerpts - on air program 17/04/2023ShareLatest podcast episodesKarla Grant on Living Black, how it all started 20 years ago, the journey travelled so far and moreNITV Radio - News 17/04/2023Emma Garlett on navigating the first major legal hurdle towards Voice referendum and the journey aheadAunty Geraldine Atkinson: urging community to nominate, participate in First Peoples' Assembly elections