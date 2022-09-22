SBS NITV Radio

NITV Radio - on air program 21/09/2022

The 2020 AFL premiership season has been shut down until May 31

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan says there will be a full investigation of allegations of mistreatment targeting First Nations players at the Hawthorn Football Club. Source: AAP

Published 22 September 2022 at 11:56am
By Bertrand Tungandame
The AFL announces an external independent panel to examine allegations of harassment targeting First Nations players - An inquiry to examine the increasing cost of childcare - And in football, The Socceroos prepare to play against New Zealand's team for the first time since 2011...

