Aboriginal, Māori and Pasifika educators share knowledge at inaugural extended cultural circle

From L to R Tammy Anderson (Principal Briar Road Public School); Whaea Jan Nicoll (Elder and Community); Uncle Ivan Wellington (Elder advocate); Dr David Lakisa (Talanoa Consultancy); Professor Bob Morgan (University of Newcastle); Nathan Towney (Pro Vice Chancellor University of Newcastle); Paul McGillicuddy (Principal Ruse Public School); , Peter Jensen (Founder, Circles in the Sand).

The Cultural Circle Conference brought together more than 100 teachers from NSW public schools to Briar Road Public School in Campbeltown (15/02/2023). The aim of the gathering is to build on lessons learnt on creating better environments for Aboriginal students, and applying that to help Māori and Pasifika students, recognising the similarities they all share.



 



 




